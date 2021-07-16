iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 15,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.