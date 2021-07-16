iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 213,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,842,413 shares.The stock last traded at $74.03 and had previously closed at $74.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,147,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,456,000 after acquiring an additional 138,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.