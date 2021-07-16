iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 125,407 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $61.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMXC)

