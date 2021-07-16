Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Cap of $28,216.02

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $28,216.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00145461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.90 or 1.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

