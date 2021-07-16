ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.16. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

