ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Purchases 37 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Andy Allen acquired 39 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 391.20 ($5.11) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 389.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.