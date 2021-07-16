ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Purchases 37 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).
Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Andy Allen acquired 39 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).
Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 391.20 ($5.11) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 389.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
