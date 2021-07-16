ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 124.45 ($1.63). ITV shares last traded at GBX 122.15 ($1.60), with a volume of 7,113,175 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.29.

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

