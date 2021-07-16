J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Set at $15.73 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.37.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.74 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

