Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock worth $5,284,648. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

