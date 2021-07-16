James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

