Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 386,587 Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 386,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,353,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,585,000 after buying an additional 5,480,702 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.

