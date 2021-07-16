Jane Street Group LLC Has $14.08 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 23 shares of the stock traded hands. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85.

