Jane Street Group LLC Has $18.86 Million Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,130,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,559. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.