Jane Street Group LLC Has $304.38 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 94,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912,044 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

