Jane Street Group LLC Has $49.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1,208.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $49,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 312,330 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

