Jane Street Group LLC Invests $23.13 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.52% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,827. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.