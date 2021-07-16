Jane Street Group LLC Sells 548,475 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

