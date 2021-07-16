Jane Street Group LLC Takes $12.43 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,236,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $503,000.

Shares of REVHU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 8,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

