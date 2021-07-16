Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.82% of Cable One worth $90,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cable One by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $3,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

CABO opened at $1,871.35 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,821.24.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

