Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 320,738 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,738 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $83,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

