Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 40,195 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.11% of Innospec worth $78,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,221.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

