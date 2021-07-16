Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,537 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $73,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

