Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,130 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

