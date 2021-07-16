Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 705,853 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 705,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $26.79 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.