Jarvis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $490,457.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $490,457.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.29 or 0.00832504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.