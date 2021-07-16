Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) Position Reduced by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

SPFR remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. 157,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

