Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canon in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 333,303.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canon by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

