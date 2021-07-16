Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE FR opened at $54.29 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

