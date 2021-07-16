Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Regional Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.