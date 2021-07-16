Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.98). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

UAL stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.