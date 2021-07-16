Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $23.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $666.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.