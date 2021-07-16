Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on StoneX Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,358. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.