Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

