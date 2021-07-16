Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JROOF traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.66. 14,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,793. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.97.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

