JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 12,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,797. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.5% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 297,093 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.