John A. Kritzmacher Sells 15,771 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) CFO John A. Kritzmacher sold 15,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $919,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JW-A traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 256,430 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

