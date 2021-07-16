John Scott Dixon Sells 3,310 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30.

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

