Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given a $88.95 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $88.95 price objective on Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

