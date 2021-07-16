Josiah Hornblower Sells 2,829 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $73,978.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $94,096.64.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $71,605.72.

On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $71,724.42.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $45,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

