JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €108.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €95.26 ($112.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of €102.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

