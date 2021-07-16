JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €92.50 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.93 ($118.74).

GXI stock opened at €87.85 ($103.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.19. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

