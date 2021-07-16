JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of IES worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in IES by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

