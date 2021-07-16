JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,478 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of VirnetX worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VirnetX by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VirnetX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 74,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VirnetX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 70,706.16%.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

