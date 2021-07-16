JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,653 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

