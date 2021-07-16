JS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,900 R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 381,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $6.10 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

