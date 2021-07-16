JS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,400 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,236,037 shares of company stock valued at $259,871,200 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

