Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Buys A$165,724.50 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Michael (Mike) Veverka purchased 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.49 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of A$165,724.50 ($118,374.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

