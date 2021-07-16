Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

