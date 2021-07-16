KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,382. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,204,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.