Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $269.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.95. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.